One Colorado city is handing out free tools to discourage, prevent and respond to auto thefts

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Vehicle thefts in Colorado have surged over the past few years and has the most auto thefts in the country per capita.

Last year more than 37,000 vehicles were stolen in Colorado. Now one city is turning to technology to track down stolen vehicles and stop thieves.

The Lakewood Police Department announced a new program providing residents with free tools including small GPS tracking devices -- an Apple Air Tag or tile tracker -- a club to place over your steering wheel and a decal to place on your vehicle window to deter potential auto thieves. 

According to Lakewood police, the most commonly stolen vehicles in the metro area are the following:

  • Ford F-150
  • Hyundai Elantra
  • Chevrolet Silverado
  • Ford F-250
  • Hyundai Sonata
  • Kia Sportage
  • Ford F-350
  • Kia Soul
  • GMC Sierra
  • Kia Optima

The city says it will help you get set up with the technology.

For more information, visit Lakewood.org/CrimePrevention

First published on January 23, 2024 / 8:17 PM MST

