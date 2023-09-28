Arvada reaches settlement in deadly shooting of Johnny Hurley

A settlement has been reached in the deadly shooting of Johnny Hurley. An Arvada police officer shot and killed Hurley in Olde Town Arvada on June 21, 2021.

Hurley's mother filed a lawsuit against the police department for unlawful use of deadly force one year and one day after the shooting. The City of Arvada has settled that lawsuit.

CBS

Hurley is considered a hero after he stopped an active shooter who had killed Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley.

Gordon Beesley Arvada Police

A joint statement from the City of Arvada and the attorney's office for the Estate of John Hurley and Kathleen Boleyn reads in part, "Recognizing that this was a horrific set of circumstances for all involved, the parties have agreed to settle this matter. In reaching a settlement, the parties acknowledge the tragic loss of Officer Beesley and Mr. Hurley and acknowledge Mr. Hurley's heroic actions under trying and unusual circumstances. These men were loved by their families and friends; they were valued members of their communities. In light of this, the parties have agreed to explore the possibility of a memorial to commemorate the events of that day."