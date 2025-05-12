Arvada police continue investigation of shooting at Colorado rental property: "I saw this bullet hole in my fridge"

Arvada police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a shooting that happened in the 9200 block of Highland Place on Friday night in the Denver suburb.

The gunfire erupted at a party after a group of people was told to leave. According to police, they returned and opened fire. No one was injured or hit, but residents like Cayce Goldberg heard the shooting and found bullet holes in their own homes.

"I came into my garage to just grab a beer and relax, and I saw this bullet hole in my fridge," he told CBS News Colorado. Multiple bullet holes were seen in his garage, with one piercing his freezer, putting multiple holes in a loaf of frozen bread.

Cayce Goldberg points to a bullet hole he says was left after a shooting outside his Arvada home on Saturday, May 10, 2025. CBS

The home, right near Goldberg's residence, is a short-term rental property that's licensed with the city. Neighbors say it's been the site of loud parties in the past, but nothing quite like this.

"I step back in the living room and then I heard the same thing just a few seconds later," said Michael Layer, who lives just down the block. "It was a crack, crack, crack, crack, crack. But there were fire blasts behind it, so I knew it was gunfire."

While Arvada has had prior problems with a growing number of unlicensed short-term rentals operating on websites like Airbnb and VRBO, this house was registered with the city. That, according to Arvada police spokesman Chase Amos, made the start of the investigation easier.

"We do have some recourse, so we can go after and discuss issues with the properties as they come up," he said. "We do have that point of contact that we can follow up with and ask if this is a one-off issue with that particular owner, or is this a recurring problem where we need to look into revoking a license?"

Some residents, like Goldberg, are unnerved by the situation and expressed concern to CBS Colorado about the number of rental properties being used for parties and other activities beyond the eyes of parents or authorities. Layer felt that the onus landed squarely on the property owners.

"Airbnbs are fine, but you gotta be careful about who you rent them to," he said.

"It's such a quiet neighborhood and it's always been so mellow and a good community of people and I've just never seen anything like this over here," Goldberg said.

So far, there are no suspects that Arvada police can share publicly, but they told CBS Colorado they are gathering other surveillance of the area.