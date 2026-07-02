City of Arvada cancels 4th of July fireworks show due to wildfire risk across Colorado

Arvada is the latest Colorado community to cancel or postpone its Independence Day fireworks celebrations due to critical fire danger across much of the state.

On Thursday afternoon, the city, along with the Arvada Fire Protection District, the Fire Marshal, and the City's Emergency Manager, decided to cancel this year's professional fireworks show due to wildfire activity and emergency response capabilities. They said the dry vegetation and current and forecast weather conditions mean the show could not be conducted safely under the Fire Code. The city also cited concerns over the number of recent vegetation fires in the area.

Another concern is the ongoing wildfires across the state, which have reduced the availability of regional firefighting resources. Crews and equipment have been assisting with efforts to fight large wildfires throughout Colorado and the western United States.

"While we know this decision is disappointing, the safety of our community and first responders must come first," said Ryan Stevenson, Director of Vibrant Community and Neighborhoods. "We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we work together to make the safest decision for our community."

Officials say the city will put on a professional fireworks display as part of its Veterans Day celebration in November.

They also reminded residents that personal fireworks are illegal in Arvada and asked that residents celebrate the holiday responsibly. Illegal non-emergency fireworks reports can be submitted to the fireworks hotline at (303) 980-7340 from July 3-5. The hotline is available from 7 p.m. through 1 a.m.

Authorities said 911 should only be used if there is an immediate threat to people or property, and is available for life-threatening emergencies.