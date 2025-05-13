Art program installs sculpture "Liberty" in Colorado city neighborhood

A towering sculpture beloved by many has arrived in Aurora. "Liberty," a dazzling 58-foot-tall mirrored sculpture by acclaimed artist Michael Benisty, now stands as the newest addition to The Aurora Highlands Art in the Park program.

"Liberty" stands tall at The Aurora Highlands neighborhood. CBS

Originally unveiled at the Burning Man festival, "Liberty" reimagines the iconic Statue of Liberty with a polished stainless-steel design that reflects the world around her -- physically and symbolically. After being stored in Reno, Nevada, the 37,000-pound sculpture made the journey to Aurora via two semitrucks and was installed over the weekend with the help of two cranes and a 12-person crew.

"With 'Liberty,' I wanted to reimagine one of the most powerful symbols of freedom for a new generation," Benisty said. "Now that she's been installed in Aurora, she's more beautiful than I ever imagined. I'm honored that this sculpture has found a permanent home where her message can inspire people from all walks of life."

Carla Ferreira, CEO and managing principal of The Aurora Highlands, says it represents the city she loves dearly.

"When I first saw her at Burning Man last year, I knew she belonged in Aurora -- a city that proudly embraces people from all backgrounds," Ferreira said. "To see her now permanently installed at The Aurora Highlands is a milestone, not just for our community, but for what we stand for. It's no accident that she stands at our future entrance off I-70. We want everyone to know this is a place where all are welcome."

The statue's arrival has already sparked excitement and visitation. Travelers with layovers at Denver International Airport have left the airport to take in The Aurora Highlands art.

"It's really important that you see art in your backyard and art in public spaces, and that it creates an environment that's welcoming and approachable," Ferreira said.

Ferreira said creating publicly accessible art was always part of the vision.

"Not everyone is going to make it to the Guggenheim or the Louvre," she said. "So it's important to bring inspiring art into people's backyards and everyday lives."

Eric Kuczynski, a former Denver resident visiting from Las Vegas, said the intention behind the piece sets it apart from other public artworks.

"A lot of public art can feel abstract or disconnected," Kuczynski said. "This piece has real meaning: It's about freedom, inclusion, and hope, and it's accessible. You can bike here, bring your family, visit for free."

That symbolism holds special weight in Aurora, one of the most diverse cities in Colorado.

"Because immigration has been in our minds and in the news so much, having her here means so much," Ferreira said. "For her to be at the front door of the community really means a lot. People smile when they see her because it's also this iconic symbol of America that we all recognize."

Benisty's "Liberty" joins two other significant works at The Aurora Highlands -- "Broken but Together," a 25-foot-tall sculpture installed last year, and "In Every Lifetime I Will Find You," a 14-foot statue of a couple embracing.

In the future, a new southern entrance off I-70 will bring even more visibility to the statue. Visitors can currently reach "Liberty" by taking 26th Avenue and turning left on a temporary construction road.

Recently, Colorado's most diverse city has made headlines around an influx of migrants. Residents, including the mayor, have been outspoken about the damage some rhetoric has caused. Kuczynski says the statue's voice is louder.

"We believe in diversity," Kuczynski. "Bringing this attention to a community that's been really challenged, I think it's really important."