Arrest affidavit reveals timeline of gruesome sexual assault, murder in Greeley

New information from Greeley police has revealed some gruesome details about the sexual assault and murder of Angelica 'Angie' Vega. Suspect Marcos Vallejos, 24, has been arrested and booked into Weld County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and sexual assault.

Family photo

On Friday night, Vega's mother reported her missing after she didn't return home by 7:35 p.m. after she was scheduled to close the family business at 7 p.m.

According to the arrest affidavit, Vega's mother told police that the business looked like a mess from the surveillance footage and she had also received a call from a customer that the business had experienced a break-in and that there was blood on the floor.

A witness told police they saw a lot of blood and a hatchet at the business before police arrived.

When officers arrived at the business, they found Vega's glasses and a lot of blood, along with her finger.

When detectives examined the surveillance video, they learned Vallejos entered the business at 5:36 p.m. while other customers were inside. He was wearing a white shirt, dark pants and had a black backpack.

According to the court documents, the video shows Vallejos going to the counter and speaking to Vega before he sits at a nearby table and shuffles papers in and out of his backpack, drawing and writing on them.

The last customer left at 6:13 p.m. and drove away at 6:16 p.m. Less than 10 minutes later, at 6:25 p.m., police said that the video shows Vallejos walking away from the table with his backpack but leaving a sheet of paper on the table.

CBS

Vega is seen cleaning up at the counter, likely anticipating closing at 7 p.m.

At 6:36 p.m. the video shows Vallejos on the video following the victim behind the counter and attacking her. He then leaves and pulls his car closer to the business. The video shows Vallejos sexually assaulting Vega.

The documents detail the rest of the video, which includes Vallejos taking Vega, dragging her on a couch cover to her vehicle and placing her in the rear of the vehicle. At this point, Vega was draped in a blanket.

Vallejos drives away at 6:47 p.m.

Greeley Police Department

At 10:43 p.m. a witness told police the suspect vehicle had a body in the rear outside a convenience store at 71st Avenue and 20th Street in Greeley. That's about a mile from where the attack happened. Police responded to the convenience store and found the victim, later identified as Vega, deceased at 10:59 p.m.

Vallejos was eventually found walking near the convenience store with the victim's car keys and a single sheet of paper.

According to court documents, he said, "Yeah, I'm your guy," when an officer told another officer aloud that he thought Vallejos, who was covered in blood, matched the description of the suspect.

During the interview in the field and at the police station, officers said that Vallejos made several incoherent or nonsensical statements.