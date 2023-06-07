Ari Harms search: Crews suspend search for missing kayaker in Colorado River

Grand County emergency crews have suspended their search for missing kayaker Ari Harms in the Colorado River. The tough decision was made after the sheriff's office spoke with Harms' family members.

Harms was last seen on May 28 getting into an inflatable kayak in the Byers Canyon area. Grand County was alerted after he never checked out of his campground the following day. His kayak was found but so far there's been no sign of him.

The sheriff's office says fast-moving water conditions have made it too dangerous to continue their search of the river and they hope to resume the search when conditions improve.

Bergmann-Harms Family

Helicopters and drones were used as part of the search.