Search crews comb through Colorado River and banks for missing kayaker in Byers Canyon

"There's sort of this feeling like this is a bad dream and we're going to wake up," Elizabeth Bergmann-Harms said. "This can't really be happening."

It's the understandable thoughts of Elizabeth Bergmann-Harms and Robert Harms, the mother and father of Ari, the Denver man who was reportedly last seen Sunday getting into an inflatable kayak along the Colorado River.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office says a report came in when Ari did not check out of his campground Monday. The sheriff's office found his kayak, but no sign of Ari.

"All of our rivers in Colorado are dangerous," said Grand County Sherriff Brett Schroetlin." Byers Canyon is no different to that."

Bergmann-Harms Family

Crews have been searching along the riverside for days now, looking for evidence of where Ari might have gone.

They're using helicopters to search from the air as well as drones and foot crews along the banks of the steep sidewalls of the canyon. The team plans to add more water to the river tomorrow to try and jostle any clues lose.

Elizabeth says she hasn't gotten much sleep since she got the call her son was missing. "Not the first night," Elizabeth said. "I actually called my doctor and got some anxiety medication so I can sleep at night because I was awake the whole first night and I know I can't function like that."

She mentioned her son seemed in good spirits the last time they spoke during a family Zoom call, where he was showing off some of his recent works from a glass-blowing class.

She says he's the kind of person who's not afraid to speak up when he sees injustice, working with refugees and people experiencing homelessness in Denver.

Bergmann-Harms Family

"He's always been very active, adventurous, determined, a lot of fun, and makes friends easily," Elizabeth said. "He has a huge heart. He really cares so much about other people."

The Grand County Sheriff's Office says while it appreciates all the help people have offered to join the search, deputies want to leave this to the experts because of the difficult terrain and river conditions right now.

"We have had a lot of interest in the community as far as reaching out offering to help, people bringing their own rafts out here, offering to do ground searches," Schroetlin said. "Right now, this area is just too treacherous to be putting our people in, let alone anyone who is not experienced in this area so we are asking people to continue to be supportive but not respond out here. "