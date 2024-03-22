Arapahoe Libraries to hold prom clothing giveaway, addressing need in the community

Prom is right around the corner for high schoolers, and dresses can cost a lot of money. Meanwhile, Arapahoe Libraries is helping with that effort, with a special giveaway because of a growing need for it in the community.

It's the first year the county libraries held a prom clothing swap and giveaway. The first giveaway was a few weeks ago.

"We gave away more than 50 dresses and more than 60 patrons showed up," said Jessica Sidener, the director of marketing and communications for the libraries.

CBS

Everything is free, including dresses, suits and ties and accessories.

Many teens like Divya look forward to the day they celebrate prom.

"Prom is such a cultural, fun thing to just go to and enjoy," said Divya, a teenager who's helping with the cause. "I heard about it, and when the donations started coming in, I was just really interested in helping out in whatever way I could."

But no matter the year, the formal event can come at a cost.

"We don't want cost to prohibit somebody from having a memorable prom experience. and let's be real. the outfit is a really important piece of the experience," said Sidener.

Sidener said they saw a growing need in the community and wanted to help.

CBS

"There's the talk about sustainability and the reality is, things are expensive and people are trying to save money. So this seemed like the most natural fit, no pun intended," said Sidener.

Since January, the community donated more than 1,200 pieces of gently-used or new formal attire.

"We wanted to create an inclusive and sustainable shopping experience for our teens. So basically no matter the size, style or gender, we have something for just about everyone," said Sidener.

While Divya is not attending this year's prom, she's been helping with donations.

"I think honestly, for me, seeing the joy and the experience of being able to go pick out your own prom dress with so many options for other teens, is something that I'm really looking forward to," said Divya.

CBS

Divya added, the giveaway is also introducing teens to the library experience while addressing needs in the community.

"Not many teens go to the library these days. I feel like this is a really good way to advertise coming to the library and being able to have all these different opportunities that aren't just book-related," said Divya. "It's also something really nice for people who don't have the time or the money to necessarily go and buy such an expensive prom dress."

The prom clothing giveaway is happening at Smoky Hill Library from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Teens across the Denver metro area are welcome to shop. Donations are no longer being accepted for the year.

For more information about the giveaway visit, Arapahoe Libraries official website.