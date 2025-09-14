Arapahoe County sheriff's deputy shoots and kills man allegedly armed with machete south of Denver

An Arapahoe County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man who the sheriff's office said was armed with a machete and a knife and advancing toward deputies on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart at 10900 East Briarwood Ave. in Centennial.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a call about a shoplifting involving a suspect armed with a machete. They arrived and located the suspect, who has not yet been identified beyond being an adult man. Investigators say the suspect advanced toward the deputies and one shot him with a Taser, but the sheriff's office said it was ineffective.

The suspect continued advancing toward the deputies, and another deputy shot him, according to the sheriff's office. The deputies rendered aid at the scene until paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is now leading the investigation into the shooting. The deputies involved were also not immediately identified.