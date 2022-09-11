Black and Latino incomes in Arapahoe County growing faster than any other county in Denver metro area

A new report released this week by Arapahoe/Douglas Works shows incomes for Black and Latino families in Arapahoe County are increasing at a higher rate than any other county in the Denver metro area — even beating the national average.

The report shows incomes for Black families rose by more than 38% from 2015 to 2020, and incomes for Latino families increased by 44.9% during the same time period. Read the full report by clicking here.

Arapahoe/Douglas Works

"This growth outpaced that of all families in the Denver metro region, and the national average," said Suzie Miller, Workforce Programs Administrator at Arapahoe/Douglas Works.

Asked what factors may have contributed to the growth, Miller said it is a systemic approach using partnerships with businesses, schools, and nonprofits.

"It really is that collaboration across government and economic development partners that contributes to reducing that wage disparity," Miller said.

County officials also said more businesses relocating to the county, and the growth of more neighborhoods, has also helped increase incomes for families of color.

New homes being built in Arapahoe County CBS Colorado

Miller says A/D Works is planning to expand its collaborative programs to keep up the momentum, adding the agency is "in a really great position, in terms of there's a lot of funding from different sources and grants, that allow us to continue this great work and allow us to continue to expand partnerships."

"We have some outstanding education partners, we have two community colleges that we work very closely with," Miller said. "We're working on some innovative projects, whether it's in healthcare, IT, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, those are all some of our targeted industries, so there are some really great collaborations with some of the sector partnerships, bringing together business and industry and really learning what their needs are and then finding resources to upscale individuals to meet those needs."

Jesse Elston is one person who benefitted from those resources with A/D Works.

He says he lost his librarian career two years ago due to substance abuse.

"That's what got me into a situation where I became justice-involved, when I was justice-involved, I could not find positions," Elston said.

But he says he got sober and was determined to find work.

"Thank God for his grace and his mercy, today is a day I stay sober, I live my sober life, today is 21 months of continuous sobriety," Elston said.

Jesse Elston CBS Colorado

He worked odd jobs for a while, but when he turned to A/D Works, he says that's when everything changed. The agency was able to set him up with an apprenticeship for a nonprofit. That opportunity later opened the door for him to get a new, higher-paying job with an organization called Breakthrough, which helps people getting out of prison transition back into society.

"So once they get out of prison, they will go ahead and see me at Breakthrough, and we will have a pack for them, consisting of a laptop, cell phone, hygiene supplies, gift cards, and we help them get on their feet," Elston said. "I help people all day long, I make phone calls, emails, set up appointments, I work with them to try to help them with their technology, because when you're locked up for a long time, you lose sight of technology."

Elston says his new job has changed his life and brought him closer with his family. He's glad to help give people second chances, after he, too, needed one not so long ago.

"It is really fulfilling, because I believe people deserve second chances, and it makes me feel good to help somebody who is looking for help," Elston said.

He offered this advice for anyone looking for work: "keep your higher power ahead of you, and just continue to work hard, be positive, and reach out to organizations like A/D Works, because they believe in you, and you should believe in the organization, as well, because they will set you up in a position, where you can get training and you can forward in your life and make more money."

For more information about A/D Works, click here.

For more information about statewide workforce assistance programs, click here.