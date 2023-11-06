Watch CBS News
Killer remains at large after fatal Colorado apartment shooting, shelter-in-place order lifted

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Police on Monday morning were still looking for the person responsible for a fatal weekend shooting at an apartment complex in Westminster. One man reportedly shot and killed another man on Sunday morning on the 9800 block of Westcliff Parkway and then drove away.  

A few hours later officers were searching for a suspect near 63rd and Estes Street in Arvada. Residents in that area were asked to stay in their homes as a shelter-in-place order was issued and the situation lasted until after nightfall. A search warrant was obtained and when police went into the apartment late in the day the suspect was not found there.

The shooting victim's name hasn't been released and so far police haven't provided a description of the shooter.

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on November 6, 2023 / 10:36 AM MST

