Police searching for homicide suspect tell Arvada residents to stay indoors

Residents in the area of Estes Street and West 63rd Avenue have been asked to stay indoors as officers from the Arvada Police Department search for a suspect who may be armed.

The department posted its warning on social media at 11:03 a.m.

Large police presence in the area of 63rd and Estes St as we search for a possibly armed suspect. Please stay indoors and call 911 if you see any suspicious people. Updates provided here as available. pic.twitter.com/B1Sf7AdWb6 — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) November 5, 2023

An Arvada PD spokesperson has told CBS News Colorado that the wanted man is a homicide suspect who fled from Westminster into Arvada.

No description of the suspect has been provided.

Officials from Westminster PD have not returned several messages. This story will be updated with any new information as it is received.