Police searching for homicide suspect tell Arvada residents to stay indoors
Residents in the area of Estes Street and West 63rd Avenue have been asked to stay indoors as officers from the Arvada Police Department search for a suspect who may be armed.
The department posted its warning on social media at 11:03 a.m.
An Arvada PD spokesperson has told CBS News Colorado that the wanted man is a homicide suspect who fled from Westminster into Arvada.
No description of the suspect has been provided.
Officials from Westminster PD have not returned several messages. This story will be updated with any new information as it is received.
