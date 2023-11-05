Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for homicide suspect tell Arvada residents to stay indoors

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

Residents in the area of Estes Street and West 63rd Avenue have been asked to stay indoors as officers from the Arvada Police Department search for a suspect who may be armed. 

The department posted its warning on social media at 11:03 a.m.

An Arvada PD spokesperson has told CBS News Colorado that the wanted man is a homicide suspect who fled from Westminster into Arvada. 

No description of the suspect has been provided.

Officials from Westminster PD have not returned several messages. This story will be updated with any new information as it is received. 

First published on November 5, 2023 / 12:14 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.