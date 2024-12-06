Annual holiday parade will impact traffic, RTD services in downtown Denver this weekend

Parade to disrupt traffic in downtown Denver this weekend

The Parade of Lights will disrupt traffic in downtown Denver this weekend. The parade begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and will affect RTD services from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The annual parade features illuminated floats, giant helium-filled character balloons, marching bands, vibrant cultural displays and a special appearance from the Regional Transportation District's Winter Parade Bus.

RTD

RTD is planning detours and other service adjustments to several bus routes and rail lines to accommodate the annual Parade of Lights in downtown Denver.

The parade will assemble at 14th Avenue and Bannock Street and travel through downtown Denver along Tremont, 17th, Arapahoe, 15th and Glenarm streets. RTD services will be modified or suspended to accommodate the parade.

Travelers using routes affected by the events should allow extra time for delays and detours, which may affect scheduled connecting bus and rail trips. The changes include:

Bus service:

· Routes 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 28, 38, 43, 44, 48, 52 and the Free MallRide (service on the MallRide will be suspended 3 p.m to 9:30 p.m.)

· Bus detours are expected to last from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Normal service will resume as crowds clear

Train service (D, H, L lines):

· The D and H lines traveling to downtown Denver will end service at the Theatre District•Convention Center Station between 3–9:30 p.m., with regular service returning as crowds clear

· The light rail stations at both 16th and 18th streets on Stout and California streets will be closed during the event

· L Line service will be suspended beginning at 3 p.m. Service will resume on Sunday, Dec. 8; customers are encouraged to consider using bus Route 43 as an alternative service. During the event, Route 43 buses will detour to accommodate the parade route. Check Service Alerts for more information.

Last trains (light rail) from the Downtown Convention Center:

· D Line: 1:52 a.m.

· H Line: 1:04 a.m.

Last trains from Denver Union Station:

· E Line (light rail): 1:42 a.m.

· W Line (light rail): 1:55 a.m.

· A Line (commuter rail): 1:00 a.m.

· B Line (commuter rail): 11:09 p.m.

· G Line (commuter rail): 12:01 a.m.

· N Line (commuter rail): 11:56 p.m.

Customers are encouraged to sign up to receive Service Alerts. For more information, call Customer Care at (303) 299-6000.