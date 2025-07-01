Dog and cat intake on the rise as Denver Animal Shelter extends weekend hours to increase adoptions

In the last six months, the Denver Animal Shelter has taken in more than 4,600 animals - a 4% increase from this time last year, according to the Denver Animal Shelter.

Ten-year-old Bella knows her health comes first.

For Belen Tzintzún Chávez, getting her dog vaccinated is a top priority -- especially when it's affordable.

"In this economy, it's been difficult to keep up, but I still make it a priority," she said. "I value my dog a lot, and I just want to make sure she's always protected."

To support pet owners like Chávez, the Denver Animal Shelter is making a significant shift. Its low-cost vaccine clinics will now take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, freeing up four extra hours every weekend strictly for adoptions.

"We're seeing a big number of surrenders. A lot of it has to do with socioeconomic needs," said shelter director Melanie Sobel.

With the rising costs of living and pet care, shelters are having to adapt. This year, the shelter has also reported a rise in the number of emaciated dogs brought in, many showing signs of severe neglect.

"In the last few months, we've seen more emaciated animals come in -- dogs particularly," Sobel said. "This could be due to a medical condition or simply a lack of nourishment."

In 2024, the Denver Animal Shelter took in nearly 10,000 animals -- a 45% increase from pre-pandemic numbers. Staff say the newly adjusted hours are critical to keep up with the growing demand.

"We want to do as many adoptions as possible," Sobel said.

From 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, DAS will focus only on pet adoptions, providing four additional hours of adoption time each weekend. All other services, including surrendering pets, picking up lost animals, owner euthanasia requests, permitting, licensing, and more, will operate from 11 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information about you can visit their website Adoptable Pets. You can also view our lost and found animals, who may soon become available for adoption. In July, dogs over 1 year old and over 50 pounds are $50, while cats over 1 year old are $40. Adoption fees include spay/neuter surgery, vaccines, a microchip, and a one-year pet license.