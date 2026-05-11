Ammunition magazine discovered aboard plane at Denver International Airport before takeoff

An ammunition magazine was discovered aboard a plane before takeoff at Denver International Airport on Sunday night. According to Frontier Airlines, Frontier flight 4765 was scheduled to take off from Denver to Phoenix when the ammunition magazine was discovered aboard the plane.

Denver International Airport CBS

Frontier said passengers were deplaned and rescreened. The aircraft also underwent a security sweep, with no additional findings, according to Frontier.

Customers were booked on a new flight early Monday morning since the crew exceeded their duty time with the delay.

The airport confirmed there was an incident aboard the flight and that there were no reports of any injuries.