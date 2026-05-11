Watch CBS News
Local News

Ammunition magazine discovered aboard plane at Denver International Airport before takeoff

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

An ammunition magazine was discovered aboard a plane before takeoff at Denver International Airport on Sunday night. According to Frontier Airlines, Frontier flight 4765 was scheduled to take off from Denver to Phoenix when the ammunition magazine was discovered aboard the plane. 

gov-shutdown-faa-dia-cuts-10pkg-consolidated-01-frame-1972.jpg
Denver International Airport   CBS

Frontier said passengers were deplaned and rescreened. The aircraft also underwent a security sweep, with no additional findings, according to Frontier. 

Customers were booked on a new flight early Monday morning since the crew exceeded their duty time with the delay. 

The airport confirmed there was an incident aboard the flight and that there were no reports of any injuries. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue