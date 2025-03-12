Amid budget cuts in Colorado, Boulder nonprofits get support from community grant

This year, Boulder Community Health has grown their funding aid for partners through an expanded grant program.

While this isn't the first time that BCH has helped local nonprofits, it is the first time they have an official grant for it, hoping to care for patients outside of the hospital walls. This goal is through helping fund organizations that provide preventative or follow-up care.

This year the nearly $300,000 total was divided among nine local organizations including All Roads Shelter for the Homeless.

All Roads CEO Michael Block says the organization serves hundreds of meals every day and provides shelter for thousands of people a year, but as demand rises and money gets tighter, it's creating a strain on resources.

"As we head into more uncertain times, from a government budgeting perspective, that it's going to become more and more and more important for people to take a real personal, individual responsibility for what's happening downstream," Block said.

Now, more heavily relying on individual donations and programs like BCH's donation-funded grant system to support their work.

Director of Development for the Boulder Community Health Foundation Beth Marchant explained, "We sent out a request for preferred proposals to the greater community and three different areas. So number one being aging, two being substance use disorder, and three being access."

BCH has given out hundreds of thousands of dollars to local partnerships over the years from donations, and hopes to keep growing the program.

"When you're thinking about access for care, you're really giving someone a lifeline, and you know you're having trouble paying your childcare this month. Hey, we have a grant for that. It's helping those who are experiencing homelessness be able to access the health care that they deserve,"

All Roads has already seen the impact community funding like this can have on their organization.

"We had a client who, over the course of two years, visited the ER, 160 times," Block said, "After they were housed, their visits to the ER in the next three years were 14 times. And so that's an that, in that case, is a 95% reduction."

The positive impact is something Block hopes will continue at non-profits across Boulder through this grant funding.

"We have a person who's not continually in crisis. We have a healthier hospital. Their bottom line is healthier," Block said, "It's just everybody wins."

Boulder Community Health expects applications for next year to open up this summer and the selection process will follow in the months after.