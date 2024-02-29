Man who escaped from back of Colorado patrol car in handcuffs is back in custody, more than a week later

A 29-year-old man who escaped from deputies in Douglas County and was on the run in Colorado for more than a week is back in custody. Alexander Reighart managed to slip out of the back of a patrol car while in handcuffs last week.

Officers detained Reighart, who is from California, on the night of Feb. 20 near Highway 85 and Town Center Drive for outstanding felony warrants. Soon afterwards he got away and deputies couldn't find him despite an extensive search.

Reighart was wanted on warrants for alleged financial crimes and drug violations.

He was captured in Denver. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office worked with Denver police and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force to arrest Reighart. They shared a photo of Reighart being arrested in a news release on Thursday morning.

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly issued a statement saying his department knows the "manhunt should not have been necessary" but he "applauded the perseverance of our detectives and our partners at the Denver Police Department and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Fugitive Task Force to get Reighart back into custody."

Public records show Reighart's last residence was in Riverside County, California, last year.