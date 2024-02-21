Watch CBS News
Douglas County deputies search for Colorado man who escaped from patrol car while in handcuffs

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who escaped from a patrol car while wearing handcuffs. Alexander Reighart was detained for outstanding felony warrants before managing to escape Tuesday night. 

Reighart, 29, was taken into custody near Highway 85 and Town Center Drive at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on felony warrants for financial crimes and drug violations. 

He escaped and despite an extensive search of the area, deputies could not locate him. 

Reighart is not believed to be a danger to the public. He is described as 5-foot-10, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing green pants, a green jacket and a light gray hoodie. 

Anyone who sees Reighart is urged to call 911. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 10:25 AM MST

