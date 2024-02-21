Douglas County deputies search for Colorado man who escaped from patrol car while in handcuffs

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who escaped from a patrol car while wearing handcuffs. Alexander Reighart was detained for outstanding felony warrants before managing to escape Tuesday night.

Alexander Reighart Douglas County

Reighart, 29, was taken into custody near Highway 85 and Town Center Drive at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on felony warrants for financial crimes and drug violations.

He escaped and despite an extensive search of the area, deputies could not locate him.

Alexander Reighart Douglas County

Reighart is not believed to be a danger to the public. He is described as 5-foot-10, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing green pants, a green jacket and a light gray hoodie.

Anyone who sees Reighart is urged to call 911.