Air traffic controllers in Colorado still reporting to work without pay amid growing uncertainty

It's been more than a week since the federal government shut down, and air traffic controllers are among the thousands of essential employees still reporting to work — without pay.

They guide nearly 3 million passengers a day through U.S. skies. Now, they're doing it short-staffed, overworked, and under growing financial strain.

Denver International Airport CBS

For the second day in a row, the Federal Aviation Administration warned of potential ground delays at Denver International Airport. On Monday night, passengers there waited hours for flights, feeling the effects of the shutdown firsthand.

Staffing shortages have disrupted flights nationwide, adding to frustrations for both travelers and those who keep them safe in the air.

Stephanie Winder, the Northwest Mountain regional vice president for the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, said the United States is short about 3,000 certified controllers.

"Right now in a lot of our facilities, we're seeing increased overtime where controllers are working six days a week, ten hours a day," Winder said. "It's increasingly stressful — especially with this government shutdown."

The air traffic control tower at Denver International Airport. CBS

Winder said the shortage is straining the system, making it difficult.

"The problem is that many aviation safety professionals have been impacted by furloughs," she said. "The academy is still open and training continues, but with the stress and distraction of the shutdown, a lot of controllers are worried about when they'll get their next paycheck."

Winder said some air traffic controllers are considering taking a second job, for now.

She worries that continued stress, fatigue, and financial uncertainty could continue to impact morale.

"We have a very stressful job. We take it seriously — we're highly trained professionals, the best and brightest," she said. "But this shutdown is an unnecessary distraction that increases risk and puts things on our minds that don't need to be there. Please, end this shutdown now."

Denver International Airport CBS

Winder warns that if the shutdown drags on, the effects will extend beyond paychecks. Staffing backlogs, delayed safety inspections, and postponed system maintenance could ripple through the nation's air traffic infrastructure.