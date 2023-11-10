Air Force superintendent eyed as next College Football Playoff executive director

Air Force Academy Superintendent General Richard M. Clark is being tapped as the next Executive Director of the College Football Playoff, per CBS Sports.

Lt. Gen. Richard Clark (credit:U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

General Clark will replace Bill Hancock, who is retiring in February 2025 after the CFP moves to a 12-team format. Hancock oversaw the shift from the BCS National Championship format to the four-team College Football Playoff in 2014. He was recognized as the first employee.

Starting next season, the CFP will move to a 12-team format.

Hancock's retirement was announced in June.

Clark graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1986, and played linebacker for the Falcons' football team. He flew several missions in the Middle East during his Air Force career, and took over as Academy superintendent in September 2020.