Air Canada deploys emergency slides after returning to Denver International Airport due to possible electrical fire

An Air Canada flight returned to Denver International Airport on Sunday morning and deployed the emergency slides due to a possible electrical fire. According to Air Canada, flight 1038 from Denver to Toronto, operated by Airbus A220, returned to DIA shortly after takeoff due to a reported acrid smell in a galley area.

Air Canada said the aircraft landed safely around 8:15 a.m. and the 177 passengers and five crew members on board evacuated the aircraft using the emergency slides as a precaution.

One passenger suffered minor injuries during the evacuation process, according to the airline. Passengers were transported to the terminal by bus. The airline said they were working to make alternate travel arrangements.

The FAA released this statement: Air Canada Flight 1038 returned to and landed safely at Denver International Airport around 8:15 a.m. local time on Sunday, Aug. 31, after the crew reported a possible electrical fire. Passengers were deplaned on the runway. The Airbus A220 was headed to Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada. The FAA will investigate. Contact the airline for additional information.