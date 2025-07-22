Afternoon rain and storms across Denver with cooler weather on the way

Another hot day with afternoon storms before more wet weather arrives across Colorado

Monsoon moisture will begin lifting north on Tuesday afternoon, bringing a chance for rain and storms across the Denver metro area by mid- to late afternoon. The wet weather is forecast to stick around through Thursday.

Rain chances fire up in the mountains by the afternoon on Tuesday, before moving down into the Denver area by the late afternoon. While the risk for severe weather across Denver is low, there is the potential to see some heavy rain with some of these slower-moving showers late Tuesday.

The Eastern Plains are under a Level 1-Marginal risk for some scattered severe storms this afternoon.

Damaging winds and heavy rain are possible with some of the stronger storms that could linger late into Tuesday.

By Wednesday, more rain and storms are possible, bringing the threat for severe weather to the Denver metro and urban corridor into Northern Colorado.

Some of Wednesday's stronger storms could produce those damaging wind gusts, as well as large hail.

Temperatures will stay hot on Tuesday, warming into the low 90s, but cooler weather is headed in on Wednesday and Thursday.

It's a short-lived trip to the 80s. By Friday, high pressure builds back, and things heat up and dry out heading into the weekend.