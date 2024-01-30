Advocates in Denver count people, families living in shelters or transitional housing

On Tuesday, advocates in Denver are expecting to get a better idea of the homelessness crisis in the city. Another "Point in Time Count" is happening to identify the number of sheltered individuals and families in the community.

Tuesday's count will identify individuals and families who are living in shelters, temporary living arrangements, transitional housing, or hotels and motels paid for by organizations, or government programs. Tueday's count also counts the number of people who live in permanent housing dedicated to those experiencing homelessness.

The sheltered count however is different than the Point in Time Count done last week by other agencies and volunteers counting unsheltered people.

During last week's count, agencies and volunteers identified people living on the streets, in their car, at a park, or in abandoned buildings for example.

In Colorado, there are four local Continuum of Cares, otherwise known as COCs, that conduct Point in Time Counts. The Balance of State Continuum Care is only doing a sheltered count this year, while other COCs like the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative choose to do unsheltered counts more often.

The Point in Time Counts are important because communities receive federal funding and resources based on what is found.

The 2024 Point in Time Count numbers will be released later this year.