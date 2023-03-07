Accessory dwelling unit consideration in Louisville a concern for some Marshall Fire victims

For many of the families affected by the Marshall Fire, getting back into their neighborhoods is a critical step in recovery. It's a chance to feel at home again.

"Most of us were happy, we just want to get back to our lives," Richard Ratajczyk said.

Ratajczyk, who lived in the area for more than 30 years, isn't alone in feeling that way, and he and others CBS News Colorado spoke with say the road back hasn't been easy.

"It's been a frustrating year," John Mickel said.

Mickel and his wife moved into their home in Louisville 26 years ago, shortly after relocating to Colorado from Florida where they lost another home to a hurricane.

The latest of those roadblocks has been a possible zoning change that would allow for accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.

"Essentially they are a secondary unit on the same property of a single-family home," Lisa Ritchie said.

Ritche is the planning manager for the City of Louisville. She says the discussion about ADUs started when residents wanting the option brought the idea to the city council.

Initially they targeted only those in the burn areas, sending out a survey and holding an open house to get public input. However, some residents say they were not made aware of the meeting.

"We tried to do a multi layered approach -- social media, email, and connections through our neighborhood's liaisons. It's certainly expected that not everyone gets the notification," she said.

Those who didn't get that notice in time to weigh in, like Mickel, are now sharing their concerns.

"ADUs to all of us really mean rent, you are going to rent to people. Along with that comes extra traffic and so many other issues in regard to deeper density in your neighborhood," Mickel said.

Displaced residents also worry allowing the change in rebuilt areas will have a different impact than the rest of the city.

"Several hundred houses that could be built totally different from what you thought was going to happen and your neighborhood could be totally changed," he said.

What they want is a real discussion.

"There hasn't been enough opportunity for dialogue, and I'm here to promote that," Sue Witmeyer said.

She was an original to the Harper Lake neighborhood in Louisville in 1990.

"I think I am very open to that possibility but I also want to support my neighbors and them coming back and rebuilding to come back to their neighborhood as they anticipated," she said.

For those frustrated with the process, they want the city to understand for them it's about getting what they lost back.

"Losing a house I can get around. It's losing the home," Ratajczyk said.

Ritchie says the results of that initial survey will be posted online later this week.

She says they have pivoted and will now open the discussion to the entire city. They plan to launch a new survey and hold additional public input sessions in the future.