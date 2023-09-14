Adams County Sheriff's deputy involved in deadly crash with pedestrian

A deputy with the Adams County Sheriff's Office was involved in a deadly crash with a pedestrian early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the 5800 block of Federal Boulevard.

According to investigators, the deputy was traveling northbound on Federal Boulevard on routine patrol. At the 5800 block of Federal Boulevard, the deputy struck an individual in the roadway.

Copter shows law enforcement investigating the deadly crash. CBS

The deputy stopped and rendered medical aid to the individual while medical personnel were requested to respond to the scene. The person did not survive.

The Colorado State Patrol responded to the deadly crash. The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.