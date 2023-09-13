Accident kills a pedestrian closing a stretch of Federal Boulevard
The Adams County Sheriff's Office confirms a deadly auto-pedestrian accident occurred just after 4 A.M. Wednesday closing Federal Boulevard southbound at 64th Avenue and northbound at Interstate 76.
The driver involved in the accident stayed on the scene. Colorado State Patrol conducted the investigation.
Federal Blvd. reopened in both directions just after 7:15 A.M Wednesday morning.
