Adams County parents share how they stay safe while trick or treating with kids

Halloween is a night that many kids look forward to all year, but behind the costumes, candy, and scares, are actual safety concerns. Some Adams County parents are sharing how they stay safe while trick or treating.

"Just making sure we can see them at all times," said Westminster mom Lisa Corken.

With Halloween the deadliest day of the year for child pedestrians, many parents are taking steps to minimize the risk posed by vehicles and strangers.

"We're obviously a part of the whole thing, we see the door-to-door interaction, we see the streets," says Lisa's husband Dan Corken.

Parents like the Corkens chose to chaperone their young children, while others teach safety tips to older ones.

"Look both ways," "Yeah like my mom taught me, left and right," two 12-year-olds dressed as Power Rangers say.

Some are choosing to trick-or-treat in groups, or hit the streets earlier in the evening.

"We're trying to start before it gets dark, and hopefully finish up before it gets super dark," says Kevin Ramirez, trick-or-treating with his two kids. He says the precautions don't end once the trick-or-treaters return home.

"Looking to see what is in their bag before they start chowing everything down," Ramirez says.

"We make sure it's all wrapped and closed," says Lisa Corken.

In a world of all-too-real threats, parents are making sure kids are safe to have fun on the scariest day of the year.

While Halloween may be the highest risk night for children roaming the streets, the risk of pedestrian-involved crashes is there year-round. Always keep your eyes on the road while driving, do not go on your phone, and drive under the speed limit.