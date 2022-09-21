New threat cancels all Adams City High School classes following student arrest

A threat on social media prompted Adams City High School in Commerce City to cancel all classes on Wednesday, the school confirmed late Tuesday night on its website. This comes after a student was arrested at the school with a handgun on Monday.

According to the ACHS release, high school students, parents and guardians were written by Principal Chris Garcia confirming a new threat was making the rounds on social media.

Garcia also wrote Commerce City Police Department was conducting a new investigation into the reported threat, therefore making the decision to to cancel all classes for the day, Sept. 21. All extracurricular activities were also canceled.

On Monday, the high school went on lockdown after staff received a report of a student in possession of a firearm inside the school. A student was found, detained and then arrested, and a handgun was found at the school that day.

Also on Monday, a number of other schools in Colorado saw reports of threats that spurred responses and investigations, including East High School in Denver, Alamosa High School, Montrose High School, Delta High School and Cedaredge High School. A school threat in Colorado Springs was determined to be a swatting incident.

There was no update to the student arrest earlier in the week, and there was no immediate information about the new threat that prompted Wednesday classes to be canceled at Adams City HS.

Classes were set to resume on Thursday as of the latest updated from Principal Garcia and ACHS.

