Investigators search for missing 14-year-old in Commerce City

Investigators are searching for 14-year-old Emmanuel Melgar on Tuesday after he was last seen yesterday at Adams City High School in Commerce City.

Our partners @CommerceCityCO PD requested an Endangered Missing Alert for Emmanuel Melgar. Please call Commerce City Police at 303-210-2023 with information. pic.twitter.com/nHBYMBH8dB — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) September 20, 2022

According to Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Emmanuel was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. He has Asperger's Syndrome, and investigators say he might have been scared off by the response to the school at that time after a student was arrested with a handgun at the school.

Anyone who sees Emmanuel can call 911 or Commerce City Police Department at 303-210-2023.