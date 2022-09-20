Watch CBS News
Investigators search for missing 14-year-old in Commerce City

Investigators are searching for 14-year-old Emmanuel Melgar on Tuesday after he was last seen yesterday at Adams City High School in Commerce City. 

According to Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Emmanuel was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. He has Asperger's Syndrome, and investigators say he might have been scared off  by the response to the school at that time after a student was arrested with a handgun at the school. 

Anyone who sees Emmanuel can call 911 or Commerce City Police Department at 303-210-2023.

