Active weather across Colorado brings daily chances for rain and storms this Memorial Day Weekend

The warming trend across Colorado continues for Thursday afternoon with highs across the Front Range and plains climbing into the upper 70s.

It will be warm enough to see a few showers and storms over the high country this afternoon, with widely scattered chances moving into the plains by the late afternoon.

With drier air at the surface, most of us will just see some virga heading into Thursday afternoon, which could come with gustier winds.

By Friday, temperatures turn much warmer, climbing into the mid to upper 80s, with dry and sunny weather expected for most of Friday.

The late afternoon comes with showers and storm chances in northeastern Colorado, where the threat for severe weather has increased.

The storm potential increases in the late afternoon, which is when a few of these stronger to severe storms have the potential to develop.

The threat of severe weather becomes more widespread on Saturday, with the threat of severe storms pushing closer to the Front Range and I-25 corridor, including the Denver metro area.

Most storm chances increase late Saturday afternoon, so for those Saturday evening plans, you'll want to be flexible and keep an eye on the radar with the threat for severe storm development.

Shower and storm chances also pick up Saturday afternoon in the high country, with the wettest day of the weekend forecast for Sunday afternoon.

Sunday's risk of severe weather drops as temperatures drop. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid-60s, and will likely be the wettest day of the holiday weekend.

By Memorial Day, highs begin to climb again as the chance for more showers and storms fires up that afternoon.

Be sure to have a way to get weather alerts if you will be out and about this holiday weekend.