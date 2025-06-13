A tornado touches down north of DIA before super hot Weekend

Super hot for pop on Father's Day weekend with a few storms Saturday

Storms strong enough to produce a land spout tornado north of Denver International Airport blast across the Front Range and Eastern Plains erupted on Friday afternoon.

The combination of moisture, unseasonably warm temperatures and strong outflow winds helped to lift thunderstorms as high as 45,000 feet high near the Lochbuie area along highway 76 in Adams county.

The storm later produces 60 mph wind across many eastern plains neighborhoods along with quarter size hail near Fort Morgan.

There will be a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms from I-25 to the Kansas and Nebraska state lines on Saturday.

There is a marginal chance for severe hailstorms in extreme eastern Colorado.

The main weather feature this weekend will be the heat! Too hot for pop on both Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures in the 90s in the lower elevations with 70s and 80s in the mountains!

Some parts of southern Colorado may hit 100 degrees on Father's Day !