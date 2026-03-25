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9 hot dogs, 9 beers, 9 innings: Colorado Rockies will offer 9-9-9 challenge at Coors Field

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Dagoberto Cordova
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Dago Cordova manages CBS News Colorado's 24/7 streaming channel. That includes coverage of live news conferences, cutting clips of CBS Colorado newscasts and editing new content.
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Dagoberto Cordova

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The Colorado Rockies play their home opener on Friday April 3 at Coors Field and baseball fans can take part in an eating and drinking challenge during the game.

The "9-9-9 Challenge" has been happening unofficially at professional baseball games for some time, with fans posting online tales of their successes (or failures) in attempting to eat 9 hot dogs and drink 9 beers in 9 innings.

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The 9-9-9 Challenge at Coors Field includes 9 mini hot dogs and 9 flight sized beers. It will set you back $65. X: @MLB

The Rockies are now one of the MLB teams offering their version of the challenge. The team tells us you can buy nine mini hot dogs and nine flight-sized beers in one box. That's different than the full-sized dogs and drinks that are part of the original feat -- a flight-sized beer is about a 4 ounce pour.

San Diego Padres v. Colorado Rockies
To find the 9-9-9 Challenge, head to the concession stand outside Coors Field's section 139. Geneva Heffernan/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Fans can test their appetite and go after their gluttony goals at the concession stand outside of section 139. The challenge will cost you $65.

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The Rockies join other teams in offering the eating and drinking challenge during 9 innnings. X: @MLB

The Rockies open up their season this Friday versus Miami. The home opener in Denver is against the Philadelphia Phillies. Colorado is trying to avoid losing 100 games or more for the fourth consecutive season.

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