Josh Byrnes returns to Colorado Rockies as new general manager ahead of 2026 baseball season

Longtime baseball executive Josh Byrnes was named the new general manager of the Colorado Rockies, the Major League Baseball organization announced Wednesday. This marks a return to the organization for Byrnes, who previously served as assistant general manager of the Rockies from 1999 to 2002

CHICAGO - OCTOBER 6: General Manager Josh Byrnes of the Arizona Diamondbacks talks with the media the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois on October 6, 2007. The Diamondbacks defeated the Cubs 5-1 to advance to the NLCS. Jonathan Willey/Arizona Diamondbacks/MLB via Getty Images

Byrnes has spent the past 11 MLB seasons as senior vice president of baseball operations for the Los Angeles Dodgers, which has included three World Series titles.

"I'm incredibly excited to be able to bring Josh into our group," said Paul DePodesta, the Rockies' president of baseball operations, in the team's press release. "Few executives in baseball share his combination of intellectual curiosity, breadth of experience, and on-field successes. We are extremely fortunate to add him, as he immediately strengthens our entire baseball operation."

It was announced at the close of the 2025 MLB season that former general manager Bill Schmidt would not return in his role. Schmidt had been with the Rockies front office since 1999. He eventually was named GM in 2021 prior to his recent departure from the organization.

The hiring of Byrnes marks a continuation of an effort by the Colorado Rockies to bring new leadership to the baseball team. DePodesta, himself, was recently hired in his role, and team manager Warren Schaeffer got to drop the interim portion of his title when he was retained full-time by the team.

Byrnes began his front office career in the MLB back in1994 with the Cleveland Indians before eventually joining the Rockies in his first stint with Colorado's front office. Byrnes went on to be the assistant general manager of the Boston Red Sox, which included the 2004 World Series championship. He then would serve as general manager for the Arizona Diamond Backs and San Diego Padres before he joined the Dodgers in 2014 in the operations role. In total, Byrnes has served in the front office for four World Series champions.

As Rockies GM Byrnes will oversee all aspects of baseball operations for the organization, while reporting directly to DePodesta.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to the Rockies organization, especially at such an exciting time for the future of the franchise," Byrnes in the press release. "Working alongside Paul again is an incredible opportunity, and I'm eager to join him and the rest of the group as we work to bring championship caliber baseball to the Rockies."