96-year prison sentence for gunman who fired into Northern Colorado bar after being kicked out

A Northern Colorado man who opened fire on pub employees after its bartenders kicked him out has been sentenced to 96 years in prison.

In February, a Weld County jury convicted Jimmy Cazares of firing 59 shots into Wyler's Pub and Brew in Greeley in 2024. The Greeley Police Department says bartenders kicked Cazares out of the bar for fighting approximately 40 minutes before the shooting.

Police said he returned and opened fire in the bar. A female employee suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and another female employee was also struck by gunfire. Both victims survived.

Greeley Police Department

Investigators identified Cazares as the suspect in the shooting, and officers later arrested him at his home in Greeley.

Cazares was convicted of two counts of attempted murder after deliberation involving a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted murder due to extreme indifference with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of an unserialized weapon, and criminal mischief causing damages of more than $20,000 but not more than $100,000. He was also convicted of two drug-related offenses.

He faced a maximum penalty of 134 years.

On Wednesday, the judge sentenced him to 96 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.