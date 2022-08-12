8-time Tony Award winning musical headed to Denver's Buell Theatre

8-time Tony Award winning musical "Hadestown" is set to take the stage at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The show intertwines the story of two Greek myths for a journey to the underworld and back.

Kevin Berne

"In our story, we retain all of the same relationships and the names of characters, but it's set in 1930s America with the backdrop of jazz, blues, and folk music," says actor Chibueze Ihouma, who plays the young dreamer Orpheus. "I love the soul of the music and how it is shown from each actor in very different ways."

The show makes a stop at the Buell Theatre August 30-September 11. Ihouma says it's unlike any other musical you've seen before.

"I think Hadestown has a unique ability to heal. Whether it's you seeing yourself represented by the different characters and their struggles, whether it is the music itself, it's a story that centers around the power of music and love to enact positive change."

