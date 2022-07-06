Watch CBS News
Local News

7 young men suspected of shoplifting 2 carts full of alcohol

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Louisville police need help to identify several theft suspects. They allegedly arrived at the Safeway on Cherry Street in a minivan on July 4, 2022. Seven men went into the store, while the driver stayed in the van. 

safeway-theft-louisville-pd-copy.jpg
Scott Moore/Louisville Police

Police say the men loaded two shopping carts with eleven cases of alcohol, then left without paying. 

Anyone with information about the suspects or their vehicle should contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

CBSColorado.com Staff
kcnc-cbs-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 3:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.