7 young men suspected of shoplifting 2 carts full of alcohol

Louisville police need help to identify several theft suspects. They allegedly arrived at the Safeway on Cherry Street in a minivan on July 4, 2022. Seven men went into the store, while the driver stayed in the van.

Scott Moore/Louisville Police

Police say the men loaded two shopping carts with eleven cases of alcohol, then left without paying.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their vehicle should contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).