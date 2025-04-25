6th Avenue ramp to I-25 in Denver closes for road resurfacing

The 6th Avenue ramp to southbound Interstate 25 was set to close Friday night at 10 p.m. and it will stay closed until 6 a.m. on Monday. That means drivers will have to take 6th to Kalamath Street to the Santa Fe Drive on-ramp to southbound I-25.

The southbound off-ramp to Alameda Avenue will also be closed all weekend. Instead, drivers shoud take the Santa Fe Drive exit and head south. The highway can then be entered on North Santa Fe Drive to Alameda Avenue.

Crews from the Colorado Department of Rransportation are resurfacing those ramps.