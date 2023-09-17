6 shot in downtown Denver overnight

Four people were taken to hospitals late Saturday night after gunshots were fired near 19th Avenue and Market Street, the Denver Police Department stated in a social media post.

A fifth victim was discovered Sunday morning.

All five are expected to survive their injuries, but DPD stated that no arrests had been made and its investigators were still working to piece together the circumstances of the event.

The department did not release a suspect description.

"We are still in the early stages of the investigation and investigators are still working to gather more info about what occurred and why," DPD spokesman Jay Casillas told CBS News Colorado. "We ask anyone with info regarding this incident to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers."

DPD also responded to a separate incident near 20th and California an hour prior. In that incident, a juvenile male was shot. He is also expected to survive, the department noted.

Casillas said it does not appear to be related to the 19th and Market shooting.

There is no suspect information for that 20th anbd California incident, either, at this time.