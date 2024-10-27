4 killed, 1 seriously injured in Thornton crash after car catches fire

Four people were killed in a two-car crash Saturday night in Thornton after the car that was struck caught fire.

Details were limited, but according to the Thornton Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of Thornton Parkway and Washington Street around 8 p.m.

One car struck another at the intersection, and the one that was struck caught fire, trapping the four occupants inside. All four died at the scene.

Fire trucks and a tow truck are seen at the scene of a crash in Thornton on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. CBS

Multiple fire trucks and a tow truck were seen at the scene of the crash around 10 p.m. as a tarp lay over the vehicle that caught fire.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries according to police.

The crash closed the intersection for several hours, eventually reopening around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.