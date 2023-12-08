Watch CBS News
Local News

4 found dead inside home in El Paso County as Colorado investigators piece together what happened

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

4 found dead inside home in El Paso County as Colorado investigators piece together what happened
4 found dead inside home in El Paso County as Colorado investigators piece together what happened 00:49

Four people were found dead inside a home in rural El Paso County. Officers were called to the home near the town of Peyton on Thursday morning on reports of an overnight shooting. 

el-paso-county-four-dead-4vo-transfer-frame-510.jpg
Four people were found dead inside a home in rural El Paso County.  CBS

When officers arrived, they found four people dead inside the home and one man outside with minor injuries. Details about the investigation are still limited, that's what has neighbors concerned. 

"Everyone out here is pretty security, conscious, and just to be very frank people out here pretty well armed," said Randolph Donnell who lives near the home. 

el-paso-county-four-dead-4vo-transfer-frame-743.jpg
  Officers were called to the home near the town of Peyton on Thursday morning on reports of an overnight shooting.  CBS

"Seeing what I saw last night just, and all day today, just being in the dark is really hard, not knowing," said Sarah Palmer who lives near the home. 

The investigation continued Friday. The deceased have not been identified. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 3:53 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.