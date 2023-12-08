4 found dead inside home in El Paso County as Colorado investigators piece together what happened

Four people were found dead inside a home in rural El Paso County. Officers were called to the home near the town of Peyton on Thursday morning on reports of an overnight shooting.

When officers arrived, they found four people dead inside the home and one man outside with minor injuries. Details about the investigation are still limited, that's what has neighbors concerned.

"Everyone out here is pretty security, conscious, and just to be very frank people out here pretty well armed," said Randolph Donnell who lives near the home.

"Seeing what I saw last night just, and all day today, just being in the dark is really hard, not knowing," said Sarah Palmer who lives near the home.

The investigation continued Friday. The deceased have not been identified.