At least 3 unaccounted for after avalanche outside Aspen Highlands ski area

Search and rescue teams are converging in preparation for a mission near the west ridge of Highlands Peak following an avalanche earlier Sunday afternoon.

At least three people were known to be inside the Maroon Bowl at the time of the avalanche, according to Deputy Chief Parker Lathrop of the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

Lathrop said there is an unconfirmed fatality. In other words, one person has been reported deceased, but rescue personnel have not yet been able to reach that person to confirm.

The top of an avalanche at the Maroon Bowl is evident in this still image taken from a rotating webcam at Aspen Highlands Ski Resort on Sunday. Aspen Highlands Ski Resort webcam

The slide happened at approximately 1:25pm.

Maroon Bowl is on the opposite side of the Aspen Highlands Ski Resort's Highland Bowl, and is not inside the resort's boundary.

"That area is quite unstable," Lathrop said. "Safe access for search crews is paramount. No one's gone in there yet."

PCSO is leading the operation's coordination as members of Mountain Rescue Aspen prepare to enter the area, Lathrop said.

Ethan Greene of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center also confirmed his agency's response to the incident.

This could be the second fatal avalanche this weekend. In a separate incident near Marble, the body of 36-year-old Joel Shute was recovered Saturday afternoon after a large slide caught he and two other splitboarders on Friday.