3 people injured, 2 homes damaged in Northglenn blaze

A fire which started outside a detached garage in Northglenn spread to the owner's house and to a neighbor's Saturday morning.

Three people were injured, one of them was taken to a hospital.

North Metro Fire Rescue/X

Four fire departments responded to the corner of Lou Drive and Fred Drive, immediately northwest of the Interstate 25 and Thornton Parkway interchange, at 9:45 a.m.

Propane tanks caught fire and exploded, according to a spokesperson from North Metro Fire Rescue.

Two of the injured people were medically assessed at the scene and released. The person who was taken to the hospital had non-life threatening injuries, per North Metro's spokesperson.

CBS

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews and equipment from Thornton, Westminster and Federal Heights fire departments assisted North Metro in the incident.