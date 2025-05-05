3 people charged in connection with Northern Colorado homicide and burned body

Three people have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting and burned body in Northern Colorado, prosecutors announced on Monday.

Two people were arrested last month and suspected of playing a part in the murder of 49-year-old Gerardo Hernandez Lucio, of Greeley, and setting his body on fire in the Stevens Gulch Picnic Area northwest of Fort Collins on April 11. Isaac Valdez-Salvador, 32, of Fort Collins, and Juana Espino, 37, of Evans, were arrested days later.

Valdez-Salvador, thought by investigators to be the person who shot Hernandez Lucio, was booked into jail after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase and then getting struck by a car on Interstate 25 while armed with a handgun.

He's been formally charged by Weld County prosecutors with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, tampering with a dead body, second-degree motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, and tampering with physical evidence; all felonies.

Espino has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, unlawful purchase of a firearm, and tampering with evidence; all felonies.

Monica Lopez-Silva, 27, has also been arrested, and although her alleged role hasn't been detailed, she's been charged with accessory to a crime and tampering with physical evidence; both felonies.

"This was a disturbing case that started with a lot of unknowns. Our investigators have worked nonstop for the last week to gather crucial evidence, identify the victim's associates, locate the suspects, and build a strong case that resulted in these charges," Larimer County Sheriff's Capt. Bobby Moll previously said in a statement. "This wouldn't have been possible without our regional partners and this team's unwavering dedication to public safety. If you bring violent crime into our county, we'll find you."

Valdez-Salvador is due back in court on July 1, Espino and Lopez-Silva are due on June 20.