3 dead after crash near South Taft Hill Road in Fort Collins

Three people are reported dead after a crash that happened early Thursday morning in Fort Collins.

According to a press release, around 2:27 a.m., a Larimer County Sheriff's deputy located a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta that was on fire in the middle of the road in the 5800 block of South Taft Hill Road.

The deputy initially discovered two people dead inside the vehicle while Poudre Fire Authority responded to the scene and put out the fire.

Fort Collins police also responded to the scene and officers later found a third person that was dead in the backseat.

The Fort Collins Police CRASH Team took over the investigation due to the severity of the crash and it was revealed that the Jetta was traveling southbound on Taft Hill Road when it "drifted onto the shoulder and struck a parked 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 pickup truck" that was broke down and parked on the shoulder.

"This is an extremely tragic incident, one that certainly will have a profound impact on both the families of those involved, but also the community. Our team of investigators will do everything they can to try and find answers for the families, but in the meantime, we will be there to support them however we can," said Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda.

The crash led to Taft Hill Road being closed in between Trilby Road and Harmony Road for approximately eight and a half hours while investigators processed the scene and extract the individuals who died in the crash.

The Larimer County Corner's Office will release the identities of the victims and authorities encourages anyone with additional information to contact Officer Matt Brede at (970) 221-6842.