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2nd Colorado State Patrol trooper released from hospital after shooting

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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Both Colorado state troopers have been released from the hospital just days after being shot by a suspect following a traffic stop. Trooper Clark Tinan was released from the hospital on Tuesday, and Trooper Skylar Hoehn was released on Thursday. 

Officials say one of the troopers attempted a traffic stop on Highway 24 near Piney Point Lane, very close to the community of Crystola, Tuesday morning, when the driver shot him multiple times. A second trooper arrived to help, but the suspect shot him as well before leaving the scene.

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Trooper Skylar Hoehn (left) and Trooper Clark Tinan (right) Colorado State Patrol

A search began for the suspect, who was eventually found outside a home near Highway 24. The Teller County Sheriff's Office says he fired at law enforcement there and that they returned fire, killing him. None of the law enforcement officers at the scene were injured.

According to the Colorado State Patrol Hoehn suffered serious injuries, and Tinan suffered minor injuries in the shooting. Tinan was treated and released from the hospital on Tuesday, but Hoehn remained hospitalized until Thursday. Both are expected to recover. 

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