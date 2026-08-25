2 Colorado State Patrol troopers shot and injured during traffic stop; Blue Alert issued

Two Colorado State Patrol troopers were shot and injured while attempting to conduct a traffic stop in southern Colorado, the law enforcement agency said. It happened on Tuesday morning in the mountains west of Colorado Springs, near Woodland Park, in Teller County.

Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said at approximately 7:15 a.m. the troopers were trying to pull someone over on Highway 24 near Piney Point Lane very close to the community of Crystola when the shooting happened.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office said in an online post that the suspect was believed to be a brownish-haired Caucasian man who was driving a blue Subaru Impreza "with license plates not visible through tinted covers." He allegedly drove off after the shooting and law enforcement are now looking for him in the area of Westwood Lakes and Woodland West. They said it's possible he may have ditched the car and may now be on foot.

Photos from the Teller County Sheriff's Office show the Subaru the suspect was driving and the suspect in the vehicle. Teller County

As a result of the dangerous situation, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Blue Alert. That alert is sent out when there is a suspect who is not in custody after a law enforcement officer was killed or severely wounded.

A shelter-in-place order was also put into place for residents on Trout Creek Road and Piney Point Lane. The sheriff's office was using a drone to assist with the search in that area.

One trooper's injuries were described as serious and the other's were described as being minor. Both troopers were being treated at a hospital. Neither has been identified.

The CBI's Blue Alert is seen below: