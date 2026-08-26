Colorado state trooper continues recovery in hospital after being shot during traffic stop, second trooper released

One Colorado state trooper remains in the hospital, and another has been released after they were shot by a suspect following a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Officials say one of the troopers attempted a traffic stop on Highway 24 near Piney Point Lane, very close to the community of Crystola, yesterday morning when the driver shot him multiple times. A second trooper arrived to help, but the suspect shot him as well before leaving the scene.

Trooper Skylar Hoehn (left) and Trooper Clark Tinan (right) Colorado State Patrol

A search began for the suspect, who was eventually found outside a home near Highway 24. The Teller County Sheriff's Office says he fired at the law enforcement there and that they returned fire, killing him. None of the law enforcement officers at the scene were injured.

On Wednesday, the Colorado State Patrol provided updates on the two wounded troopers. They say Trooper Skylar Hoehn suffered serious injuries, and Trooper Clark Tinan suffered minor injuries in the shooting. Tinan was treated and released from the hospital on Tuesday, but Hoehn remains hospitalized. CSP says he is doing well and is expected to recover.