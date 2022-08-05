27J School District to break ground on new STEM learning center

The 27J School District is about to break ground on Brighton High School's STEM Learning and Career Technical Education Center. It's the first of three on-campus additions.

The nearly 56,000 square-foot center is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023. Students can take advantage of opportunities in construction, engineering and culinary labs; certified nursing assistant/phlebotomy/EKG; biomedicine; sports medicine/personal training; small engine program; welding; Information Technology; audio visual production space and more.

"High quality STEM/CTE programs like the centers 27J Schools is investing in are an essential part of ensuring that our students have the skills, knowledge and training to prepare them for the future," said Paul Francisco, 27J Schools Director of Postsecondary and Workforce Readiness.

An official groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 12.