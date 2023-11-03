27 children in Denver adopted on National Adoption Day

More than 2 dozen adoptions finalized for 18th annual Adoption Day

More than two dozen adoptions were finalized in Denver courtrooms on Friday. It was for the 18th annual National Adoption Day.

Hundreds of cities across the country take part, and in Denver, 23 local families celebrated adopting 27 children.

For the Williams family, it was a day they'd been waiting on for years. Sheila and her husband adopted 11-year-old Javion into their forever family.

"It's the best feeling ever, it just truly is to be able to call him our forever son," said Williams. "There's been highs, there's been lows, there's some nervousness but ultimately, there's excitement."

Williams said Javion brightened their lives exactly four years and 31 days ago. She also spoke about about the kind of kid Javion is, saying he's sweet, loves basketball, loves music, and is on the autism spectrum. The family now has six kids, three of which are adopted.

Since National Adoption Day began more than 20 years ago, the day has helped nearly 75,000 children move from the foster care system to a permant family. Each year, it brings together children, adoptive parents, judges, and social workers.

"I believe it's important because the world needs it, Colorado needs it. Our children need it," said Williams.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston even gave his wishes to the Williams family.

"This is that day when you get to know the unconditional love that will be with you for the rest of your life," said Johnston.

So as one chapter closes, another opens for Javion and those around him.

"Living life, happiness, and just just celebrating, focusing on the positive setting goals and moving forward," said Williams.

Denver's celebration for National Adoption Day was one of more than 400 celebrations also happening in cities across the country.

Friday's celebration also sheds light on the more than 115,000 children still in the foster care system.